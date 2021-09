There were some outstanding goal feats today, teenager Fraser Heigh scored a double hat-trick in Grange`s win over Hillhead, Wildcats scored seven against Clydesdale, while in the women`s league Sarah Jamieson also notched six in Watsonians` 15 against Erskine Stewarts Melville while a hat-trick by Fiona Semple was the catalyst in Clydesdale`s 4-3 win over Wildcats.