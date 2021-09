The cash-strapped FIH and a struggling India entered into what was seen as a marriage of convenience back in 2013.



By Mihir Vasavda





The India men's hockey team poses for a photo with their bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP)



In 2013, after the sport narrowly dodged an Olympic-sized snub, a desperate International Hockey Federation (FIH) immediately turned towards India for help – and to help.