by Nigel Simon





T&T women’s hockey head coach Anthony “Bumper” Marcano, centre, speaks to his players during a training session on Saturday at the St James Police Barracks Hockey Ground, Port-of-Spain. The local team is set to leave on Wednesday for the Pan American Challenge Cup in Lima, Peru from September 25 to October 2. Anthony Harris



T&T senior women’s hockey team has a confirmed departure date, Wednesday (September 22), to compete at the 2021 Pan American Challenge Cup at the Villa Maria del Triunfo Pan American Complex, Lima, Peru from September 25 to October 2.



