Pixellot’s Innovative Sports Production Solution Will Enable Professional Coverage of Community Sports for Teams at Every Level



Pixellot, the world's leading provider of AI-automated sports production solutions, and CelloSport, a New Zealand organization focused on increasing access to community sports, have announced a new partnership. The initial mutual project will make community hockey games available via live stream.





As part of the initiative, CelloSport has installed several of Pixellot’s fully automated sports production systems, enabling fans to watch professional quality coverage of community sports when they cannot attend in person.



The associations currently using the AI-enabled sports production technology include North Harbour, Wellington Hockey, Manawatu Hockey, and Waikato Hockey. As of 16th August, they have broadcast 39 hockey games between them, with associations responsible for choosing how many games they will live-stream each weekend.



Parent company Cello, New Zealand’s leading business network provider, is the owner and operator of Cello Sport.



“At Cello we understand that great network solutions are the platforms for digital innovation. We set up CelloSports to connect men, women, and youth athletes at every level. Pixellot supports this mission, helping our hockey associations engage their communities effectively and affordably.” Said Mark Jurgeleit, CEO at Cello and CelloSport. “We have already ordered a second shipment of Pixellot systems to extend the opportunity to football clubs. Communities are the reason behind this whole project: CelloSport is about connecting communities, and we’re already seeing sponsors sign up to support the initiative.”



“We are excited by how easy Pixellot makes it for us to broadcast TV-like footage.” Said Riki Burgess, CEO of the North Harbour Association. “The cameras provide great quality video coverage, allowing families and fans throughout New Zealand to enjoy the excitement of community hockey.”



“We are delighted to be able to help community sports teams in New Zealand engage their fan bases via professional-quality live streams.” Said Alon Werber, CEO at Pixellot. “The cost of production used to prohibit local clubs from broadcasting games, but Pixellot changes that. Our fully automated production workflow can generate and deliver high-quality footage without a person in the loop.”



“We appreciate the value of communities, alongside the connection families have with our restaurants’ Said Scott Horton, owner of McDonald’s Newtown, one of the local sponsors of the Wellington Pilot. “Sports teams often play a central role in bringing these communities together, and that’s why it’s crucial we help clubs use technologies like Pixellot to enhance this dynamic.”



Pixellot’s vast experience in providing cost-efficient professional coverage for men’s and women’s leagues, as well as youth, and amateur sports, has made it the solution of choice for thousands of leagues and teams around the world.



The award-winning, AI-automated technology is now used in thousands of venues worldwide, live-streaming upwards of 80,000 games per month.



About Pixellot



Pixellot pioneered the concept of automated sports production solutions as an affordable alternative to traditional video capture, production, and distribution systems for professional and semi-professional sports events. Founded in 2013, Pixellot’s AI-Automated technology solutions streamline production workflow by fully automating live sports capture, production, and distribution. 18,000 Pixellot systems are deployed by broadcasters, production companies, clubs, federations, universities, high schools, sports portals, and coaching solution providers around the globe. To date, Pixellot has produced over a million live games from 55 countries across the globe.



About CelloSport



CelloSport is a subsidiary of Cello, New Zealand’s leading business network provider. Founded in 2020 via a management buyout from Spark, Cello has delivered world class network solutions to several New Zealand sporting venues. Quality network installations allow for digital innovation, and the obvious evolution of this was live streaming and connecting amateur sports with their community stakeholders.



Amateur sport in New Zealand struggles for funding, and CelloSport, together with Pixellot are looking to help solve that problem through the multitude of revenue opportunities presented by these streaming solutions.



While CelloSport is in its early stages with Field Hockey in New Zealand, discussions are underway with Football, Ice Hockey, Rugby, and Rugby league clubs. CelloSport is looking to be your home for amateur sport in New Zealand. Whatever your sport, we will have a solution for you, please get in touch to discuss your options.