The Flandriens and the Brabançons neutralized each other (2-2), but they demonstrated that they will have to be counted on throughout the season to compete with the favorites.







As expected, the honorary division championship will be undecided and many clubs could do well and take advantage of the probable downturns of certain favorites. This will certainly be the case for Louvain and Gantoise which currently occupy, and quietly, 4th and 5th place in the standings after 4 days. A duel at daggers drawn that ended with a fairly logical division. “I knew that we should expect this type of reception from our opponent”, immediately recognized Pascal Kina, the Ghent coach. “But we should have come away with the 3 points if I refer to our second half. We played well in the second half, but there is still work to be done to improve. It is necessary to acquire certain automatisms, but it is not easy. When we hesitate unfortunately we make some mistakes. Obviously I wanted to win, but we came up against a good team from Louvain who will take many more points throughout this season. “



