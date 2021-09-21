Waterloo Ducks – Herakles: 2-2.







The weeks go by and look the same for the Brabançons who continue to stand still and who still only have 4 points in as many games. Moreover, the meeting did not start in the best possible way for Wat, which evolved without Victor Charlet (back pain), and which only cashed after 75 seconds via Charlie Van Damme . The home team dominated in a sterile manner and it was, finally, in the 24th minute that William Ghislain found the net. At the start of the second half, Ignacio Nepote gave the advantage back to Lierrois but Louis Depelsenaire(50th) brought back a smile to the local supporters. Waterloo pushed and made the game but the Herakles held on and did not let go despite the debauchery of energy. Next Sunday, Jean Willems’ men will have to win a visit to the Braxgata to avoid being left behind in the standings by the other favorites.



