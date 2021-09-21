Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Manpreet Singh has been a big influence on my career, says Indian hockey team's Varun Kumar V

Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 24
arun further stated that skipper Manpreet Singh's one-on-one chat with him before the team left for Tokyo helped him a lot.


File image of Varun Kumar. Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

New Delhi: Disappointed to lose out on a place in the initial 16-member squad for the Olympics, Indian men's hockey team defender Varun Kumar considers himself lucky to make a bronze medal-winning debut in the Tokyo Games after he was called up in the side as an alternate player owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

