arun further stated that skipper Manpreet Singh's one-on-one chat with him before the team left for Tokyo helped him a lot.





File image of Varun Kumar. Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia



New Delhi: Disappointed to lose out on a place in the initial 16-member squad for the Olympics, Indian men's hockey team defender Varun Kumar considers himself lucky to make a bronze medal-winning debut in the Tokyo Games after he was called up in the side as an alternate player owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.



