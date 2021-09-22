The lost quarterfinal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo has come to an end for Sander de Wijn. The international went verbally over the line afterwards and was therefore suspended for two matches. In addition, the Dutch team has to play with one less man in those duels.







Emotions got the upper hand after the much-discussed game against Australia. The Orange squad played its best game of the tournament and eventually lost on shoot-outs. ‘During the match and series we felt strongly disadvantaged’, says De Wijn. ‘Take, for example, the shoot-out of Jonas de Geus. It was tucked under the keeper, but nothing happened. We were furious along the centerline.’



