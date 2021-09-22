Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

De Wijn suspended after verbal excess at the Games

Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 1
View Comments

The lost quarterfinal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo has come to an end for Sander de Wijn. The international went verbally over the line afterwards and was therefore suspended for two matches. In addition, the Dutch team has to play with one less man in those duels.



Emotions got the upper hand after the much-discussed game against Australia. The Orange squad played its best game of the tournament and eventually lost on shoot-outs. ‘During the match and series we felt strongly disadvantaged’, says De Wijn. ‘Take, for example, the shoot-out of Jonas de Geus. It was tucked under the keeper, but nothing happened. We were furious along the centerline.’

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.