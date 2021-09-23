Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Government spends crores to build first International Hockey Stadium in Kashmir

Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021
The government in Kashmir has shelled out 5 crores to build an international hockey stadium in Pulwama to encourage the sport among the youth.


Pulwama Hockey Stadium in south Kashmir (Source: WION)

Nestled in the hills of the Pir Panjal range, Kashmir's once-terrorised Pulwama district has a reason to smile once more. For hockey players and enthusiasts alike in the Kashmir valley, there are good tidings as the government in Kashmir has made its first big investment in the southern region of the state by building an astroturf hockey stadium of international standards. Shelling out Rs. 50 million for this project, the Kashmiri government seeks to encourage the spirit of hockey and generate the passion for the sport among the talented youth of Kashmir, especially those hailing from the Pulwama area.
 

