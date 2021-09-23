Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Eager to directly qualify for Paris Olympics by winning Asian Games, says Hardik Singh '

We are eager to begin our quest for gold at the Paris Olympics. We will have to approach step-by-step, and our first step will be to qualify directly for the Olympic Games 2024 by winning Gold at the 2022 Asian Games,' Hardik said in a Hockey India media release.



New Delhi: Eager to change the shade of the Tokyo bronze, the Indian men's hockey team is now focussing on directly qualifying for the Paris Olympics by winning next year's Asian Games, says young midfielder Hardik Singh.

