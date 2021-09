Iowa will play two games against No. 6 Penn State at Grant Field in Iowa City this weekend.



Ben Palya





Iowa forward Ciara Smith runs the ball down the field during the Iowa Field Hockey game against Ohio University on Sep. 10, 2021 at Grant Field. Iowa defeated Ohio 8-0. (Casey Stone/The Daily Iowan)



