Wake Forest field hockey totals 4-3 record

Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 7
After losing their first two games, the Demon Deacons bounced back with an ACC win

Jake Stuart


Field hockey had a perfect weekend, finishing with a 3-2 win over UMass.

Coming off a shortened 2020-2021 season that left much to be desired, the Wake Forest field hockey team headed into the fall season on a mission. The Lady Deacon squad has strung together a losing record just once since 2012, and they were looking to get back on track in 2021. Their competition, though, is in no regards a cake walk — the ACC consistently boasts the highest-ranked conference for field hockey — with the reigning national champion, North Carolina Tar Heels, leading the pack.

