By Naveen Peter





Picture by Charles McQuillan/ Getty Images



The FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The under-21 tournament will begin on November 24 this year and the final is scheduled for December 5.