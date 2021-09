CMU holds on to even MAC mark at 1-1





CMU goalkeeper Katie Maxim (in gold) celebrates with teammates as time runs out in a 1-0 Mid-American Conference win over No. 23 Kent State on Friday at Cristy Freese Field.



MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. -- A historic day for Central Michigan field hockey on Friday as the Chippewas knocked off No. 23-ranked Kent State, 1-0, at Cristy Freese Field.