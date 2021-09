Victory marked highest ranked win in modern history







EVANSTON, Ill. – In the team's Big Ten Conference opener, No. 10 Rutgers field hockey earned the highest ranked win in modern history, earning a 2-1 comeback victory at No. 3 Northwestern. Rutgers improved to 7-1 to open the season with the win and gave RU it's best eight-game start to a season since beginning the 2008 season with a 9-1 record.