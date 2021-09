y Joshua Dolgoff





UNC sophomore midfielder/fullback Katie Dixon (14) fights for the ball in the Sept. 24 match against Boston College. UNC won 6-1.



No. 7 North Carolina (5-3, 1-0 ACC) picked a convincing 6-1 victory against No. 5 Boston College (7-2, 0-2 ACC) to begin ACC play having six different goal scorers.