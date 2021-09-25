Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

No. 2 Iowa field hockey tops No. 6 Penn State to remain undefeated

Published on Saturday, 25 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 12
View Comments

The Hawkeyes took a 1-0 victory over the Nittany Lions at Grant Field Friday night to move to 9-0 on the season.

Ben Palya


Iowa midfielder Lokke Stribos hits the ball after receiving the penalty corner shot during the second quarter of the Big Ten field hockey tournament quarterfinals against No. 4 Maryland on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 3-0. No. 5 Iowa will go on to play No. 1 Michigan tomorrow afternoon. Hannah Kinson

No. 2 Iowa field hockey won the battle of undefeated teams Friday night as it took a 1-0 victory over previously unbeaten No. 6 Penn State.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.