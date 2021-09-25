Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Grange ready to unleash teenage scoring sensation on Clydesdale

Published on Saturday, 25 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 11
The door is open for Western Wildcats to open up a three point lead over Grange at the top of the men`s Premiership following the postponement of the champions trip to Clydesdale due to Covid-19 cases.

By Craig Madden


Grange's Fraser Heigh has taken the Scottish men's Premiership by storm.

Wildcats have been in mauling mood with 13 goals in their two games so far, and the problem for the Wanderers defence is that the goals come from Fraser Calder, Rob Harwood, Andy McConnell and several others.

