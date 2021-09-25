



“That Red Lions come to visit us by helicopter, it’s a first here!", Confides the president of the Embourg Hockey Club, Jérôme de Marchin . If this great event was possible, it is also through a partnership with Red Bull but also Osaka, a joint sponsor of the club and Arthur Van Doren . He and his brother Loic are not the first Red Lions to come and tread the embouriens lawns. “John-John Dohmen came to do clinics for young people, ”continues Jérôme. “Tom Boon organized an internship here, and we had the chance to be one of the filming locations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic publicity, produced in 2019. We had a lot of Red Lions with many young people from the club for turn this on the site. I had played the keeper! It had been a great experience. Here with Arthur, we still receive someone who, in addition to his European, world and Olympic titles with the national team, has been twice elected best player in the world! “



