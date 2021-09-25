Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

"Our Tokyo Olympics performance has changed our mentality" — Hockey player Neha Goyal

Published on Saturday, 25 September 2021
Neha Goyal, who made her Olympics debut in Tokyo said, competing at the Games was a landmark moment of her career


Mid-fielder Neha Goyal (Source: Newsroom)

Indian women's hockey team mid-fielder Neha Goyal says their inspirational performance at the Tokyo Olympics has changed the mentality of the side and instilled self-belief in players. The team missed out on its first-ever Olympic medal but produced its best-ever show in the history of the quadrennial with a fourth-place finish.

