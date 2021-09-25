Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

"Playing in Odisha is always special" — Hockey player Simranjeet Singh

Published on Saturday, 25 September 2021 10:00
Midfielder Simranjeet Singh's next aim is to hone his skills further to become a regular feature in the team for the upcoming events


India hockey mid-fielder Simranjeet Singh (Source: Olympics)

He played a pivotal role in India's historic hockey bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and midfielder Simranjeet Singh's next aim is to further hone his skills to become a regular feature in the team for the upcoming events, including next year's Asian Games.

