Alex Imwalle





Ohio University field hockey players fight against Western Michigan University for the ball during the home game on Friday, March 26, 2021 in Athens, Ohio. Kelsey Boeing



Ohio won its match against Ball State on Friday afternoon in a 3-0 blowout. With the win, the Bobcats shift their overall record to 3-7 and their Mid-American Conference record to 1-1. They gain some much-needed momentum to continue their season in a positive direction.