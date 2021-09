By J Banzet V





Senior forward Meredith Sholder (2) fights for the ball on Sept. 26. The Tar Heels beat the UConn Huskies 3-1 at Karen Shelton Stadium. Photo by Cynthia Liu | The Daily Tar Heel



The No. 7 North Carolina field hockey team (6-3, 1-0 ACC) finished off its weekend strong, taking down No. 15 Connecticut (4-6, 1-1 Big East), 3-1, at Karen Shelton Stadium on Sunday afternoon.