Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

No. 1 Michigan celebrates alumni weekend with wins over No. 25 Michigan State, No. 23 Kent State.

Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 26
View Comments

by David Woelkers


Anouk Veen scored two goals in Michigan's two weekend wins. Anna Fuder/Daily.

After a successful road trip to Ithaca, N.Y, the Michigan field hockey team (8-0 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) enjoyed a return to Ocker Field as they faced No. 25 Michigan State (6-2, 0-2) and No. 23 Kent State (5-3). The two games played vastly different for the Wolverines, but ultimately they swept the weekend series, beating the Spartans 6-1 and the Golden Flash 2-1, to remain undefeated on the year.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.