Lima (PER)



All times GMT = 5



Men



26 Sep 2021 ECU v MEX (RR) 0 - 15



27 Sep 2021 16:00 PER v MEX (RR)



Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Mexico 1 1 0 0 15 0 15 3 2 Peru 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 0 15 -15 0

Women



26 Sep 2021 BRA v PAR (RR) 1 - 2

26 Sep 2021 PER v TTO (RR) 0 - 1



Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Paraguay 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 2 Trinidad & Tobago 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 3 Brazil 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 4 Peru 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0



FIH Match Centre