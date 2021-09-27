Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Pan American Challenge 2021 - Day 1

Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 27
View Comments

Lima (PER)

All times GMT = 5

Men

26 Sep 2021    ECU v MEX (RR)     0 - 15

27 Sep 2021 16:00     PER v MEX (RR)

Pool Standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Mexico 1 1 0 0 15 0 15 3
2 Peru 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 0 15 -15 0

Women

26 Sep 2021     BRA v PAR (RR)     1 - 2
26 Sep 2021     PER v TTO (RR)     0 - 1

Pool Standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Paraguay 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
2 Trinidad & Tobago 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
3 Brazil 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0
4 Peru 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0


FIH Match Centre

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.