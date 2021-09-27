Pan American Challenge 2021 - Day 1
Lima (PER)
All times GMT = 5
Men
26 Sep 2021 ECU v MEX (RR) 0 - 15
27 Sep 2021 16:00 PER v MEX (RR)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Mexico
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|0
|15
|3
|2
|Peru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ecuador
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|-15
|0
Women
26 Sep 2021 BRA v PAR (RR) 1 - 2
26 Sep 2021 PER v TTO (RR) 0 - 1
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Paraguay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Trinidad & Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Brazil
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Peru
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0