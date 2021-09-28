The Cavaliers lost on the road to No. 8 Louisville and beat No. 12 Ohio State last weekend before returning home and beating No. 13 Wake Forest, but falling to No. 19 Old Dominion



By Jacob Tisdale and Joseph Ascoli





Virginia needs to make some key adjustments to shake off the up-and-down performance that defined the last two weeks. Courtesy Virginia Athletics



Virginia has experienced highs and lows over the past two weekends as it took on four different ranked opponents. The Cavaliers (record) opened ACC play on the road Sept. 17 against the Cardinals (8-1, 2-0 ACC) in a narrow 1-0 defeat before traveling to Ohio State on Sept. 19 and picking up a big 2-1 win against the Buckeyes (6-2, 1-0 Big 10). Days later, Virginia earned its first conference win of the season against the Demon Deacons (4-4, 1-1 ACC) by a score of 3-1 before experiencing a heartbreaking come-from-behind effort resulting in a loss at the hands of the Monarchs (6-2, 1-1 Big East) 2-1 Sunday afternoon.



