Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Whose big idea was the Game Management System?

Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 2
View Comments

The GMS has received short shrift from many club administrators. We will cover all aspects of its rollout which affects thousands of hockey players and here the founder of FixturesLive charts its infancy


Its been a battle with the GMS system PIC: Simon Parker

England Hockey’s Game Management System (GMS) initially had a painful birth, but its conception was two years ago. In a series of articles, David Lloyd-Williams gives us the background to the system, and how it was developed.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.