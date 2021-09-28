The GMS has received short shrift from many club administrators. We will cover all aspects of its rollout which affects thousands of hockey players and here the founder of FixturesLive charts its infancy





Its been a battle with the GMS system PIC: Simon Parker



England Hockey’s Game Management System (GMS) initially had a painful birth, but its conception was two years ago. In a series of articles, David Lloyd-Williams gives us the background to the system, and how it was developed.



