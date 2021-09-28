



Scotland`s women shook off the shackles of Saturday`s defeat by beating Wales 2-1 yesterday at Auchenhowie, in a much-improved performance which was a timely boost for coach Chris Duncan as he prepares his squad for the World Cup Qualifier in Pisa at the end of next month. Beating Wales in the second match might have important significance, as the sides could meet again in the semi-finals in Pisa, that is assuming the Scots see off Poland and Wales get the better of Italy.



