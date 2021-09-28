Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Scotland Win 2-1 against Wales in a “much-improved performance”

Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 10:00 | Hits: 3
View Comments



Scotland`s women shook off the shackles of Saturday`s defeat by beating Wales 2-1 yesterday at Auchenhowie, in a much-improved performance which was a timely boost for coach Chris Duncan as he prepares his squad for the World Cup Qualifier in Pisa at the end of next month. Beating Wales in the second match might have important significance, as the sides could meet again in the semi-finals in Pisa, that is assuming the Scots see off Poland and Wales get the better of Italy.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.