Pan American Challenge 2021 - Day 2
Lima (PER)
All times GMT -5
Men
27 Sep 2021 PER v MEX (RR) 0 - 7
28 Sep 2021 15:00 PER v ECU (RR)
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Mexico
|2
|2
|0
|0
|22
|0
|22
|6
|2
|Peru
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|-7
|0
|3
|Ecuador
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|-15
|0
Women
28 Sep 2021 11:00 TTO v PAR (RR)
28 Sep 2021 13:00 BRA v PER (RR)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Paraguay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Trinidad & Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Brazil
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Peru
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0