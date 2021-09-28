Lima (PER)



All times GMT -5



Men



27 Sep 2021 PER v MEX (RR) 0 - 7



28 Sep 2021 15:00 PER v ECU (RR)



Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Mexico 2 2 0 0 22 0 22 6 2 Peru 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0 3 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 0 15 -15 0

Women



28 Sep 2021 11:00 TTO v PAR (RR)

28 Sep 2021 13:00 BRA v PER (RR)



Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Paraguay 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 2 Trinidad & Tobago 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 3 Brazil 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 4 Peru 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

