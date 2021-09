by Nigel Simon





Paragon’s Zene Henry, centre, lines up a shot on goal as Ventures’ Jade Piper, goalkeeper Celine Tim Kee, and Arielle Cowie looks on along with Paragon’s Felicia King. Anthony Harris



T&T senior women’s hockey team scored with the final play of the match for the second straight match, this time to earn a battling 2-2 draw with Paraguay in their top-of-the-table match at the 2021 Pan American Challenge Cup on Tuesday.