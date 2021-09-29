Lima (PER)



All times GMT -5



Men



28 Sep 2021 PER v ECU (RR) 5 - 0



29 Sep 2021 15:00 MEX v ECU (RR)



Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Mexico 2 2 0 0 22 0 22 6 2 Peru 2 1 0 1 5 7 -2 3 3 Ecuador 2 0 0 2 0 20 -20 0

Women



28 Sep 2021 TTO v PAR (RR) 2 - 2

28 Sep 2021 BRA v PER (RR) 0 - 1



29 Sep 2021 11:00 TTO v BRA (RR)

29 Sep 2021 13:00 PER v PAR (RR)



Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Paraguay 2 1 1 0 4 3 1 4 2 Trinidad & Tobago 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 4 3 Peru 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 4 Brazil 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0

