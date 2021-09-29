Pan American Challenge 2021 - Day 3
Lima (PER)
All times GMT -5
Men
28 Sep 2021 PER v ECU (RR) 5 - 0
29 Sep 2021 15:00 MEX v ECU (RR)
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Mexico
|2
|2
|0
|0
|22
|0
|22
|6
|2
|Peru
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|3
|3
|Ecuador
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|20
|-20
|0
Women
28 Sep 2021 TTO v PAR (RR) 2 - 2
28 Sep 2021 BRA v PER (RR) 0 - 1
29 Sep 2021 11:00 TTO v BRA (RR)
29 Sep 2021 13:00 PER v PAR (RR)
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Paraguay
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|2
|Trinidad & Tobago
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Peru
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Brazil
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0