Shane Connuck





Hope Rose jumps to fight for the ball during the Terps’ 4-0 win over American on Sept. 26, 2021. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback)



Hope Rose moved toward Bibi Donraadt in the backfield during the first quarter of Sunday’s match at American. After Donraadt came up with a steal, Rose powered past the senior forward, dashing in the direction of the cage.