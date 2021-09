K. ARUMUGAM







Jaswant Singh Gill … .. It’s sad that a hockey player known for courage and determination is almost incognito when it comes to reeling off names from the pantheon of greats. Sure, Dhyan Chand, Balbir Singh Sr, Leslie Claudius, Prithipal Singh and RS Bhola have etched their names indelibly in the country’s glorious hockey history but lest we forget, there was a valiant centre-forward who did his best and more in the lost 1960 Rome Olympic final to Pakistan.