Pan American Challenge 2021 - Day 4
Lima (PER)
Thursday 30 September is a rest day
Men
29 Sep 2021 MEX v ECU (RR) 16 - 0
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Mexico
|3
|3
|0
|0
|38
|0
|38
|9
|2
|Peru
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|3
|3
|Ecuador
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|36
|-36
|0
Women
29 Sep 2021 TTO v BRA (RR) 1 - 1
29 Sep 2021 PER v PAR (RR) 2 - 1
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Peru
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|6
|2
|Trinidad & Tobago
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|1
|5
|3
|Paraguay
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|4
|4
|Brazil
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|1