For a short time the news takes the format of the Archives.





Pan American Challenge 2021 - Day 5

Lima (PER)



All times GMT - 5



Men



1 Oct 2021 15:00 ECU v PER (RR)



Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Mexico 3 3 0 0 38 0 38 9 2 Peru 2 1 0 1 5 7 -2 3 3 Ecuador 3 0 0 3 0 36 -36 0





Women



1 Oct 2021 11:00 PER v BRA (Semi-Final 1)

1 Oct 2021 13:00 PAR v TTO (Semi-Final 2)



Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Peru 3 2 0 1 3 2 1 6 2 Trinidad & Tobago 3 1 2 0 4 3 1 5 3 Paraguay 3 1 1 1 5 5 0 4 4 Brazil 3 0 1 2 2 4 -2 1



Calypso Stickwomen' face Paraguay for Pan Am Cup spot



by Nigel Simon





Paraguay captain Gianinna Zambrini battles with T&T’s Avion Ashton for the ball during their 2021 Women’s Pan American Challenge round-robin match at the Villa Maria del Triunfo Pan American Complex, Lima on Tuesday, September 28. The match ended 2-2. Photo: PAHF.



T&T senior women’s hockey team coach Anthony “Bumper” Marcano will be hoping his team can break a two-match winless run to defeat Paraguay in their semifinal match at the 2021 Pan American Challenge on Friday from 2 pm.











Kellerman double eventually shakes off Elektrostal



Men’s EHL Ranking Cup KO16







Match 02: Dinamo Elektrostal 2 (N Dvoretskii 2) SV Kampong 5 (B Kellerman 2, R Kemperman, J Janssen, S Lageman)



SV Kampong advanced to the KO8 phase of the EHL Ranking Cup as two late goals from Bjorn Kellerman saw them eventually shake off the challenge of Dinamo Elektrostal.











Den Bosch race clear of St Ger in second half



Men’s ABN AMRO EHL Ranking Cup







M03: Den Bosch 6 (K Bijen 2, T Boers 2, A Smith, D Wotherspoon) Saint Germain 0



Den Bosch enjoyed the perfect start to their EHL careers with a strong win over a dogged Saint Germain who kept them at bay for long periods but ultimately succumbed to the Dutch side’s greater quality.











Campo keep their shoot-out nerve after eight goal thriller



Men’s EHL Ranking Cup KO16







Match 04: Gantoise HC 4 (A Kina, M Scheen, C Masson, A Bugallo) Club de Campo 4 (B Lacalle, A Tello, J Basterra, A Iglesias), Campo win shoot-out 4-3



Club de Campo recovered their nerve to defeat Gantoise in a shoot-out having almost led a huge lead slip in a cracking contest under lights in Brasschaat. It sets up a KO8 battle with Den Bosch on Friday evening.











Speedy Tigers bounce back to hold club side to a draw



By Jugjet Singh





-Pic credit to Facebook Malaysian Hockey Confederation



Malaysia are still hunting for their elusive win following the 5-5 draw with Hampstead & Westminister HC at the Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre on Wednesday.











Irish men to face Malaysia in first capped match in Ireland since 2019







Capped international hockey will make its long-awaited return to Ireland for the first time since 2019 with the senior men facing Malaysia next Tuesday, October 5 and Wednesday, October 6 in two matches at Lisnagarvey’s Comber Road venue.











Flamingos secret to Ireland success





Photo credit: Hockey Ireland



When the alarm went off at 4.30am In Valencia and the Ireland U21 women’s team made their way to the meeting point, there was some bleary eyed athletes and a few dark mutters of half-hearted dissent.











Vantage Black Sticks Men’s coach changing roles







Hockey NZ is pleased to announce that Darren Smith has been appointed General Manager – High Performance. Smith is currently the Vantage Black Stick (VBS) men’s head coach, a position he has held since 2017.











Two pillars of contemporary hockey Rupinder and Birendra announce retirement







Two defenders, both had as illustrious hockey career as the other, chose same day today to announce their retirement from international hockey. We will not see both defender Rupinder Pal Singh, known for his fighting spirit and scoring prowess at penalty corners and another bullwark Birendra Lakra on play anymore.











Tokyo Olympics hockey bronze medallists Rupinder Pal Singh, Birendra Lakra announce retirement



Both Rupinder Pal Singh and Birendra Lakra are two-time Olympians and played over 200 matches for India.



By Aarish Ansari





Picture by Getty Images



Indian hockey players and Olympic bronze medallists Rupinder Pal Singh and Birendra Lakra announced retirement on Thursday.











Veteran drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh announces retirement



Rupinder Pal Singh has announced his retirement from hockey after 13 years within the Indian team having played 223 matches.





Rupinder Pal Singh executing a drag flick in one of the training session with the national team. Image: Hockey India



Drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh, who played a starring role in the Indian hockey team's historic bronze-winning Tokyo Olympics campaign, on Thursday announced his international retirement with immediate effect "to make way for youngsters".











After Rupinder Pal Singh, Birendra Lakra also retires from international hockey



Birendra Lakra's retirement was announced by Hockey India on its official twitter handle.





Birendra Lakra. Image Courtesy: Twitter @sports_odisha



New Delhi: Drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh and defender Birendra Lakra, who played starring roles in the Indian hockey team's historic bronze medal-winning Tokyo Olympics campaign, on Thursday announced their international retirements within hours of each other, creating quite a flutter.











Hockey India congratulates Rupinder Pal Singh on illustrious career





Rupinder Pal Singh (Photo/ Rupinder Pal Singh Twitter)



As drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh called time on his illustrious career, Hockey India on Thursday congratulated the two-time Olympian for his outstanding contribution to the sport.











Asian Champions Trophy hockey postponed to December



The continental event, which will field six teams including India, has now been postponed thrice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



By Ubaid Parkar



The Asian Champions Trophy 2021 hockey tournament has been postponed to December 14-22, the Asian Hockey Federation announced on Tuesday.











Preview: Old Georgians With Chance To Return To The Top Of Men’s Premier Division







The Men’s Hockey League returns for a second full weekend, with teams hoping to either improve on or replicate their results from last Saturday.











Preview: Clifton Robinsons Aiming To Topple Hampstead & Westminster







The Vitality Women’s Hockey League returns for a second full weekend, with teams hoping to either improve on or replicate their results from last Saturday.











Weekend to bring more top Premiership action







Scotland`s top sides were due to perform in Europe this weekend, but continuing COVID restrictions have kicked that into the long grass. Instead, Edinburgh University entertains Clydesdale Western in the women`s Premiership but the men`s clash between Grange and Wildcats has been postponed.











Bumper Namibian hockey season in store



by Helge Schütz





Maggy Mengo in action for DTS against Saints. File photo



A BUMPER hockey season kicks off this weekend with the start of the Bank Windhoek Field League, while an exciting international programme lies in store on the horizon.











Australian 2022 Indoor Hockey Championships cancelled







The 2022 Australian Indoor Championships scheduled for January has become the latest national hockey event cancelled due to COVID.











Weekend College Games: September 30 - October 6







Each week, USA Field Hockey' highlights some of the top college games in Division I, II and III.











No. 7 Maryland field hockey shut down by No. 4 Northwestern, 3-1



Shane Connuck





Rayne Wright shoots the ball during Maryland field hockey's 3-1 loss to Northwestern on Sept. 30, 2021. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback)



Maryland field hockey was being shut out by Northwestern late in the fourth quarter. But it wouldn’t go down without a fight.











No. 1 Iowa field hockey ready for road trip to east coast



The Hawkeyes will take on No. 6 Rutgers and No. 7 Maryland on Friday and Sunday, respectively.



Ben Palya,





The Iowa Hawkeyes huddle together before the Iowa Field Hockey game against Ohio University on Sep. 10, 2021 at Grant Field. Iowa defeated Ohio 8-0. (Casey Stone/The Daily Iowan)



For the first time in the history of the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Poll, Iowa is ranked first.











UNC Field Hockey: Erin Matson earns weekly ACC honors



UNC field hockey standout Erin Matson has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Week.



by Blake Cockrum



Erin Matson, senior forward for the North Carolina Tar Heels field hockey team, has been named the ACC’s Offensive Player of the Week. It’s the second time this season that Matson has been recognized with the honor, and follows an outstanding weekend performance in which she recorded three goals and two assists in helping the Tar Heels beat a pair of top 15 opponents.











Seoul great set to lead Marathon team running for Imran Sherwani







A team running this weekend’s Virgin Money London Marathon in honour of British hockey great Imran Sherwani have raised over £35,000 for dementia research.



