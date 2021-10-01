UNC field hockey standout Erin Matson has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Week.



by Blake Cockrum



Erin Matson, senior forward for the North Carolina Tar Heels field hockey team, has been named the ACC’s Offensive Player of the Week. It’s the second time this season that Matson has been recognized with the honor, and follows an outstanding weekend performance in which she recorded three goals and two assists in helping the Tar Heels beat a pair of top 15 opponents.



