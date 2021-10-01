Birendra Lakra's retirement was announced by Hockey India on its official twitter handle.





Birendra Lakra. Image Courtesy: Twitter @sports_odisha



New Delhi: Drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh and defender Birendra Lakra, who played starring roles in the Indian hockey team's historic bronze medal-winning Tokyo Olympics campaign, on Thursday announced their international retirements within hours of each other, creating quite a flutter.



