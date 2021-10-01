Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

After Rupinder Pal Singh, Birendra Lakra also retires from international hockey

Published on Friday, 01 October 2021
Birendra Lakra's retirement was announced by Hockey India on its official twitter handle.


Birendra Lakra. Image Courtesy: Twitter @sports_odisha

New Delhi: Drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh and defender Birendra Lakra, who played starring roles in the Indian hockey team's historic bronze medal-winning Tokyo Olympics campaign, on Thursday announced their international retirements within hours of each other, creating quite a flutter.

