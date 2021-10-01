Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Veteran drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh announces retirement

Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 10:45 | Hits: 2
Rupinder Pal Singh has announced his retirement from hockey after 13 years within the Indian team having played 223 matches.


Rupinder Pal Singh executing a drag flick in one of the training session with the national team. Image: Hockey India

Drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh, who played a starring role in the Indian hockey team's historic bronze-winning Tokyo Olympics campaign, on Thursday announced his international retirement with immediate effect "to make way for youngsters".

