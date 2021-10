Men’s EHL Ranking Cup KO16







Match 04: Gantoise HC 4 (A Kina, M Scheen, C Masson, A Bugallo) Club de Campo 4 (B Lacalle, A Tello, J Basterra, A Iglesias), Campo win shoot-out 4-3



Club de Campo recovered their nerve to defeat Gantoise in a shoot-out having almost led a huge lead slip in a cracking contest under lights in Brasschaat. It sets up a KO8 battle with Den Bosch on Friday evening.