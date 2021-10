Men’s ABN AMRO EHL Ranking Cup







M03: Den Bosch 6 (K Bijen 2, T Boers 2, A Smith, D Wotherspoon) Saint Germain 0



Den Bosch enjoyed the perfect start to their EHL careers with a strong win over a dogged Saint Germain who kept them at bay for long periods but ultimately succumbed to the Dutch side’s greater quality.