Men’s EHL Ranking Cup KO16







Match 02: Dinamo Elektrostal 2 (N Dvoretskii 2) SV Kampong 5 (B Kellerman 2, R Kemperman, J Janssen, S Lageman)



SV Kampong advanced to the KO8 phase of the EHL Ranking Cup as two late goals from Bjorn Kellerman saw them eventually shake off the challenge of Dinamo Elektrostal.