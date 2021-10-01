Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Calypso Stickwomen' face Paraguay for Pan Am Cup spot

Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 10:45 | Hits: 2
by Nigel Simon


Paraguay captain Gianinna Zambrini battles with T&T’s Avion Ashton for the ball during their 2021 Women’s Pan American Challenge round-robin match at the Villa Maria del Triunfo Pan American Complex, Lima on Tuesday, September 28. The match ended 2-2. Photo: PAHF.

T&T senior women’s hockey team coach Anthony “Bumper” Marcano will be hoping his team can break a two-match winless run to defeat Paraguay in their semifinal match at the 2021 Pan American Challenge on Friday from 2 pm.

