Lima (PER)



All times GMT - 5



Men



1 Oct 2021 15:00 ECU v PER (RR)



Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Mexico 3 3 0 0 38 0 38 9 2 Peru 2 1 0 1 5 7 -2 3 3 Ecuador 3 0 0 3 0 36 -36 0





Women



1 Oct 2021 11:00 PER v BRA (Semi-Final 1)

1 Oct 2021 13:00 PAR v TTO (Semi-Final 2)



Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Peru 3 2 0 1 3 2 1 6 2 Trinidad & Tobago 3 1 2 0 4 3 1 5 3 Paraguay 3 1 1 1 5 5 0 4 4 Brazil 3 0 1 2 2 4 -2 1



