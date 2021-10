CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. – A Marlon de Bruijne overtime goal lifted the No. 19 Old Dominion field hockey team (7-2, 2-1 BIG EAST) over Villanova (4-7, 1-2 BIG EAST) by a 3-2 score on Friday afternoon at the Villanova Field Hockey Field. The Monarchs had a 2-0 lead, before Villanova pulled its keeper and scored two goals in the final 53 seconds of regulation to force overtime.