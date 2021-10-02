Amber Ezechiels scored her second goal of the game late in the second overtime period to lead the Cavaliers over the Blue Devils on Friday night.



Matt Newton



Friday night’s field hockey match between the No. 14 Virginia Cavaliers and the No. 20 Duke Blue Devils was much more than a battle between ranked ACC rivals. It was also a matchup the Hoos badly wanted to win after losing to Duke twice last season. UVA had not beaten the Blue Devils since a 2-1 victory in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament.



