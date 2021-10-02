Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Ezechiels Scores Twice, UVA Field Hockey Takes Down Duke 3-2 in 2OT

Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 27
View Comments

Amber Ezechiels scored her second goal of the game late in the second overtime period to lead the Cavaliers over the Blue Devils on Friday night.

Matt Newton

Friday night’s field hockey match between the No. 14 Virginia Cavaliers and the No. 20 Duke Blue Devils was much more than a battle between ranked ACC rivals. It was also a matchup the Hoos badly wanted to win after losing to Duke twice last season. UVA had not beaten the Blue Devils since a 2-1 victory in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.