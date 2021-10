Men’s ABN AMRO EHL Ranking Cup







M7: Saint Germain 2 (P Parrilla, W-I Jeammot) Gantoise 4 (P Scheen 2, A Bugallo, E Tynevez)



It was hard work but Gantoise picked up their first ever EHL win with a 4-2 success against Saint Germain, giving them a 13th place overall in the rankings while Saint Germain had to settle for 17th.