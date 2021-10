Men’s ABN AMRO EHL Ranking Cup







SV Arminen 1 (R Bele) SV Kampong 5 (B Kellerman 2, C Dobbelaar, J de Geus, J Janssen)



For a second successive day, SV Kampong came from a goal down to earn the win, earning them fifth place ranking points with SV Arminen taking points for ninth overall.