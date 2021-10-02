A 30-member group has been chosen for the senior men's national coaching coaching camp in Bengaluru from October 4.





India head coach, Graham Reid. - HOCKEY INDIA



Hockey India on Saturday named a 30-member core probable group for the senior men's national coaching camp, to begin in SAI, Bengaluru, from October 4.





After a successful campaign at the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Indian men's core group will begin the new Olympic cycle with an intent to improve upon this performance at Paris 2024.



The core grouped called up for the national coaching camp includes a mix of young and experienced players including P. R. Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, and Manpreet Singh.



Speaking about the upcoming national coaching camp, chief coach Graham Reid said, "The players are coming off a long and well-deserved break. I believe they will be excited to be back in the National Camp and refocus on our goals for next year.



"We will be going through our performance in the Olympics both from the perspective of individual performances and as a team."



He further emphasised that the players must leave behind the success of Tokyo and start fresh ahead of a hectic season in 2022.



"Experiencing success in the Olympics is great but now I want the players to be mentally and physically ready for a hectic season in 2022 with some very important tournaments starting from the FIH Hockey Pro League in February.



"This camp will be more about strength and conditioning and we will look at making a slow start."



List of players named for the national camp



P. R. Sreejesh

Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Suraj Karkera

Harmanpreet Singh

Dilpreet Singh

Surender Kumar

Gurinder Singh

Amit Rohidas

Manpreet Singh

Hardik Singh

Nilakanta Sharma

Vivek Sagar Prasad

Simranjeet Singh

Akashdeep Singh

Mandeep Singh

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

Gursahibjit Singh

Shamsher Singh

Varun Kumar

Jarmanpreet Singh

Dipsan Tirkey

Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Jaskaran Singh

Rajkumar Pal

Gurjant Singh

Sumit

Shilanand Lakra

Suman Beck

Mandeep Mor

Ashis Kumar Topno



