Hockey India names 30 members for senior men's national camp

Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 39
A 30-member group has been chosen for the senior men's national coaching coaching camp in Bengaluru from October 4.


India head coach, Graham Reid. - HOCKEY INDIA

Hockey India on Saturday named a 30-member core probable group for the senior men's national coaching camp, to begin in SAI, Bengaluru, from October 4.



After a successful campaign at the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Indian men's core group will begin the new Olympic cycle with an intent to improve upon this performance at Paris 2024.

The core grouped called up for the national coaching camp includes a mix of young and experienced players including P. R. Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, and Manpreet Singh.

Speaking about the upcoming national coaching camp, chief coach Graham Reid said, "The players are coming off a long and well-deserved break. I believe they will be excited to be back in the National Camp and refocus on our goals for next year.

"We will be going through our performance in the Olympics both from the perspective of individual performances and as a team."

He further emphasised that the players must leave behind the success of Tokyo and start fresh ahead of a hectic season in 2022.

"Experiencing success in the Olympics is great but now I want the players to be mentally and physically ready for a hectic season in 2022 with some very important tournaments starting from the FIH Hockey Pro League in February.

"This camp will be more about strength and conditioning and we will look at making a slow start."

List of players named for the national camp

    P. R. Sreejesh                                         
    Krishan Bahadur Pathak
    Suraj Karkera
    Harmanpreet Singh   
    Dilpreet Singh
    Surender Kumar
    Gurinder Singh
    Amit Rohidas
    Manpreet Singh
    Hardik Singh
    Nilakanta Sharma
    Vivek Sagar Prasad
    Simranjeet Singh
    Akashdeep Singh
    Mandeep Singh
    Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
    Gursahibjit Singh
    Shamsher Singh
    Varun Kumar
    Jarmanpreet Singh
    Dipsan Tirkey
    Nilam Sanjeep Xess
    Jaskaran Singh
    Rajkumar Pal
    Gurjant Singh
    Sumit
    Shilanand Lakra  
    Suman Beck
    Mandeep Mor
    Ashis Kumar Topno

Sportstar

