Sunil's decision to call time came a day after drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh and defender Birendra Lakra, who played starring roles in the Indian hockey team's historic bronze medal-winning Tokyo Olympics campaign, announced their international retirements on Friday.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ?impolicy=website&width=640&height=363" border="0" />

File image of SV Sunil. Image credit: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia



New Delhi: Veteran India men's hockey team striker SV Sunil on Friday announced his international retirement, bringing the curtains down on a 14-year-long career during which he was a part of the 2014 Asian Games gold-winning side.



