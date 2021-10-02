Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Veteran striker SV Sunil announces retirement from international hockey

Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 20
View Comments

Sunil's decision to call time came a day after drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh and defender Birendra Lakra, who played starring roles in the Indian hockey team's historic bronze medal-winning Tokyo Olympics campaign, announced their international retirements on Friday.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.?impolicy=website&width=640&height=363" border="0" />
File image of SV Sunil. Image credit: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

New Delhi:  Veteran India men's hockey team striker SV Sunil on Friday announced his international retirement, bringing the curtains down on a 14-year-long career during which he was a part of the 2014 Asian Games gold-winning side.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.