SV Sunil has represented India at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics and donned the international jersey with distinction for 14 years.



By Utathya Nag





Sunil SV Picture by Getty Images



Indian hockey player SV Sunil, a two-time Olympian and 2014 Asian Games gold medallist, announced his retirement from international hockey on Friday. He, however, kept the door open to play in the shorter variant of the game.